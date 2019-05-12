AIMIM workers assault three, stab one

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of men, identified as AIMIM party workers, assaulted three persons and stabbed one person at Nadeem Colony in Golconda Police Station jurisdiction on Saturday. The men reportedly had fought the victims over parking space.

Police said they had received a complaint from locals, that AIMIM workers Salim Rabbani, Javed Rabbani and Jaleel Rabbani had assaulted them over a parking dispute. The trio had assaulted Abdul Rehman, Danish and Arshad. They also stabbed Rehman. Javed Rabbani is the local unit president of the party at Nadeem Colony. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case of attempt to murder against them,” said police.

Suspended by party

Reacting to the incident, AIMIM announced it would suspend Javed Rabbani from the party.

“AIMIM has no place for indiscipline and violence. Javed Rabbani’s conduct amounts to gross indiscipline and as a result he is suspended from the party with immediate effect,” said the statement