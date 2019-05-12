Home Cities Hyderabad

Half of all hazardous waste in Telangana ends up in landfills

This means as much as half of the trash generated by more than 2,500 hazardous-waste-generating industrial units in the State gets buried in landfills.

Published: 12th May 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only (File photo)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Of the 2.8 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of hazardous waste generated each year in Telangana, as much as 1.4 lakh MT are landfillable, according to the latest report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This means as much as half of the trash generated by more than 2,500 hazardous-waste-generating industrial units in the State gets buried in landfills.

Of the remaining half, about 64 per cent (90,567 MT) is recycled by authorised agencies, 26 per cent (35,769 MT) is sent to cement plants to be burnt as fuel in kilns, four per cent (5,400MT) is burnt in incinerators at common hazardous-waste disposal facilities, around two per cent is utilised in industries again, and around four per cent gets left behind to be processed the next year.

These figures were presented in the interim report of the ‘Monitoring Committee on Management of Hazardous Waste’ constituted by the CPCB in accordance with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions in a case pertaining to compliance of Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016.

As per the report, Telangana is among the top 10 hazardous-waste generating States in India, and generates about four per cent of the country’s hazardous waste each year - around 72 lakh MT, by about 56,300 industrial units.

Of this, around 26 lakh MT are buried in landfills, three lakh MT are incinerated, six lakh MT are burnt as fuel in kilns in cement plants, five lakh MT are utilised by industries, 10 lakh MT are recycled, around 16 lakh MT are used by generators of the waste, and around nine lakh MT are left to be treated the next year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPCB Telangana hazardous waste landfills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp