Spurned lover commits suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old Intermediate drop out committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills after his girlfriend allegedly rejected his marriage proposal, in Pahadishareef police limits on Friday night.

The deceased is identified as Shiva Kumar, who was working at a water plant after giving up his studies.

The Pahadishareef police said that Shiva Kumar had a relationship with a girl. On Friday night, the girl rejected his proposal to get married and asked him to delete her mobile numbers and pictures from his phone.

Depressed over the incident, Shiva Kumar took the extreme step. His family members noticed him lying on the ground in the early hours of Saturday and took him to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.