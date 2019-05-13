Home Cities Hyderabad

400-year-old Hyderabad mosque opens gates for all religions

Abdullah Reddy, a member of the congregation said the misconceptions come because the Quran is misunderstood.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to “clarify the misconceptions around Islam”, 400-year-old mosque Masjid-e-Tawheed in Tolichowki opened its doors to citizens across religion and gender on Sunday.

For at least 10 hours, members of the congregation attended and addressed visitors across religion. They described them the basic tenets of the religion and its various features. The members also talked about misconceptions around the religion and how it was being “misrepresented by the media”.

Abdullah Reddy, a member of the congregation said the misconceptions come because the Quran is misunderstood. “The Quran talks about peace and forgiving people, it is never about violence.” He also said that few of the sayings in the Quran are often “taken out of context for misleading people”. During the event, the members particularly stressed on how Islam was not a religion of extremism. Reddy added that they also offered to counsel to those whose views were similar to that of extremists. Another member of the congregation, Syed Tauseef said, “We ask them to show how their views are backed up by the Quran. They usually cannot.”

Another reason why the event was organised was that some members of the mosque felt that Muslims are keeping themselves away from religion. “Nowadays, people do not follow Islam according to the text. They don’t pray. We need to correct that,” added Tauseef.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Masjid-e-Tawheed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp