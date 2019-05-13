Home Cities Hyderabad

Majority of borewells defunct in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of the public borewells, both hand borewells as well as power borewells, which used to meet 10 to 15 per cent of water requirement of the twin cities are defunct and requires immediate attention to repair them.

As the drinking water supplied by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is not sufficient, people depend on borewells for their daily needs.  

Of the 3,360 hand borewells in the city, nearly 1,100 of them are not working,  same is the case with power borewells. Of the 3,370 power borewells, about 850 of them are defunct.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which is maintaining these 4,800 borewells said that steps are being taken to restore them.

Kukatpally Circle tops with 239 hand borewells which are defunct followed by Kapra Circle with 160, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar and LB nagar circles with 171.

During the last three years,  GHMC has spent `9 crore on maintenance of power borewells and ` 6 crore on hand borewells.

