Pranitha’s death a double shock to kin

Mallesh, father of Pranitha had already suffered the loss of his wife Sandhya and was somehow taking care of Pranitha'selder sister Preethi.

Pranitha

P Pranitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pranitha’s death came as a double shock to her family, who were still mourning the death of her mother, Sandhya, who passed away six months ago after suffering from dengue. Pranitha was to celebrate her fourth birthday on May 22.

Pranitha and her elder sister Preethi, 6, used to live with their parents Mallesh and Sandhya at Municipal colony in Chaitanyapuri here. After Sandhya’s sudden demise, Mallesh fell into depression, but still did his best to take care of his daughters, relatives said, adding that because of this, he had to stay home most of the time. Hence, his relatives arranged a pilgrimage to Yadagirigutta, where the fateful incident occurred. As the hospital authorities handed Pranitha’s body to her father, he broke down, saying he was planning to celebrate the girl’s birthday at Zoo Park. “Zoo park is my daughters’ favourite place, and I wanted to take them there on Pranitha’s birthday,” said Mallesh.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat has promised to take care of Preethi’s education, but there was no clarity on how it would be done, Mallesh’s relatives said. “We want clarity on how this would be handled, and also want the government to provide Mallesh a job, as he has lost everything with these two back-to-back incidents in his family,” they added.

