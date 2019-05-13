Home Cities Hyderabad

Sudden showers bring respite, temp drops by 3 degrees

Representational image. (Photo| EPS/Ashwin Prasath.)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Saturday evening’s thundershowers in Hyderabad and other southern parts of the state brought respite for the denizens from the sizzling summer heat on Sunday. 

The maximum temperature in the city decreased by almost three degree Celsius on Sunday, providing much relief from soaring mercury levels and prolonged heat wave over the past few days.

While the maximum temperature in Hyderabad was 42.2 degree Celsius on Saturday which is 2.7 degree Celsius above normal, it was 39.3 degree Celsius on Sunday as per IMD.

A big dip in the maximum temperature was observed in Khammam where the maximum temperature on Saturday was 45.6 degree Celsius which is 6.2 degree Celsius above normal but on Sunday it dipped to 39.2 degree Celsius. In most parts of southern Telangana districts, the maximum temperature was recorded close to or slightly less than normal on Sunday.

However, heat wave conditions prevailed in northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial and Peddapalle. A maximum temperature of 44.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Medipally in Jagtial district, which was highest in the State. The heatwave is expected to prevail even on Monday in all these districts.

