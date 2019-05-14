Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC staff seek exemption from outdoor survey

The Commissioner told them that he would look into the issue sympathetically, and directed them to do normal duties as usual.     

Published: 14th May 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

heat

Image for representation (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of rising mercury levels due to prevailing severe heat wave conditions, tax inspectors, bill collectors and other GHMC staff informed Commissioner M Dana Kishore about their inability to take up survey work of re-assessing tax of all properties through physical verification till June.  They told the Commissioner that they would resume the survey work after June 5 as temperatures would subside by then and till then they should be allowed to do normal duties.

The Bhagyanagar Municipal GHMC Employees Union led by its president K Shanker submitted a representation to Dana Kishore here on Monday requesting for extension of survey on non-residential properties work till June 5.

Shanker told Express that reassessment tax of all properties through physical verification and reconciliation of non-residential properties and mixed properties and trade license properties began from May 6. However,  four employees suffered sunstroke while on duty and were taken to hospital.

For surveying a property, it would take a minimum of 45 minutes to one hour and it is very difficult to carry out the survey with severe heat wave conditions prevailing in the city, Shanker said. The Commissioner told them that he would look into the issue sympathetically, and directed them to do normal duties as usual.     

Of the 16 lakh properties in the GHMC limits, about 2.60 lakh households are paying property tax of `1,200 per annum under residential category.  However, it has been found that of the 2.60 lakh residential properties, majority owners changed them into commercial category by constructing shops and offices and have been collecting huge monthly rentals from the tenants.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp