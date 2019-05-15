Home Cities Hyderabad

ATM van theft: No support from Tamil Nadu cops

It has been a week since the cash trunk from the vehicle of a cash vending agency at Vanasthalipuram of Rachakonda was looted.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of ATM Van.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been a week since the cash trunk from the vehicle of a cash vending agency at Vanasthalipuram of Rachakonda was looted. However, their seems to be no breakthrough in the case yet. As of now, using CCTV footage, the police have identified suspects as hailing from Tamil Nadu and police teams have been sent to track them. According to sources, the teams are keeping a track of the movements of the family members of the suspects. Meanwhile, lack of proper support from the local police concerned is adding to the delay in nabbing the suspects.

After the loot, the suspects boarded a seven-seater passenger auto rickshaw and fled from the spot after looting the trunk filled with Rs 58.97 lakh last Tuesday. Later, police found the empty trunk abandoned near a public toilet at Malakpet. Initially, police found that eight persons were involved in the heist. But, now they suspect the involvement of more people. The suspects have reportedly dispersed in different directions after distributing cash among themselves, says police.

Further inquiries have revealed that the offenders had arrived at the Panama Junction, where the ATM booth was located, only 45 minutes before the offence, giving a clue that the offenders had planned the robbery much ahead. Initially, the role of the employees accompanying the cash van was ruled out. But, now police suspect that only specific information about the cash movement and timings may have helped the offenders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ATM Van looted ATM Van Robbery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp