ATM van theft: No support from Tamil Nadu cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It has been a week since the cash trunk from the vehicle of a cash vending agency at Vanasthalipuram of Rachakonda was looted. However, their seems to be no breakthrough in the case yet. As of now, using CCTV footage, the police have identified suspects as hailing from Tamil Nadu and police teams have been sent to track them. According to sources, the teams are keeping a track of the movements of the family members of the suspects. Meanwhile, lack of proper support from the local police concerned is adding to the delay in nabbing the suspects.

After the loot, the suspects boarded a seven-seater passenger auto rickshaw and fled from the spot after looting the trunk filled with Rs 58.97 lakh last Tuesday. Later, police found the empty trunk abandoned near a public toilet at Malakpet. Initially, police found that eight persons were involved in the heist. But, now they suspect the involvement of more people. The suspects have reportedly dispersed in different directions after distributing cash among themselves, says police.

Further inquiries have revealed that the offenders had arrived at the Panama Junction, where the ATM booth was located, only 45 minutes before the offence, giving a clue that the offenders had planned the robbery much ahead. Initially, the role of the employees accompanying the cash van was ruled out. But, now police suspect that only specific information about the cash movement and timings may have helped the offenders.