Caregivers celebrate their day off in style

 Continuing to keep the spirits of the nursing team high, KIMS Hospitals celebrated International Nurses Day recently on its premises in Secunderabad.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:08 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing to keep the spirits of the nursing team high, KIMS Hospitals celebrated International Nurses Day recently on its premises in Secunderabad. The theme this year was – ‘Nursing the balance of mind, body and spirit’.

A lot of cultural and fun activities like mehendi, hairstyling, vegetable and fruit art, cultural competition, quiz show, etc. were conducted for the nurses. 

Later, the nurses were given awards in various categories like ‘Best Bedside Nurse’, ‘Best Groomed Nurse’, ‘Best All-Rounder Nurse’, ‘Best Ward’, ‘Best ICU’, among others.

The nursing team of KIMS thanked the chairman Krishnaiah, MD & CEO Dr Bhaskar Rao and Operations director D Anitha for their support.

