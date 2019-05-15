Hyderabad girl awarded EU-funded scholarship

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old student of IIT-Madras J Nandini, hailing from Hyderabad, bagged the prestigious Erasmus Mundus scholarship by the European Commission to further her passion for developmental economics and public health.

The highly selective scholarship programme receives about 25,000 applications every year, with a 5 per cent selection rate.

Nandini has recently completed an integrated masters course in developmental studies from IIT-Madras.“Hailing from a very traditional and middle-class family, I could not afford the exorbitant tuition fees and living costs in Europe. This led me to apply for the scholarship,” she said. Nandini aims to build a future where women can realise their potential.