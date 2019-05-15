Home Cities Hyderabad

Good Samaritan: Techies help rescue road accident victims

Published: 15th May 2019 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Techies Rajasekhar (L) Vidyasagar (R)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two IT professionals, turned Good Samaritan on Tuesday by rescuing three accident victims in separate incidents here. Vidyasagar Jagadeeshan, a techie, who also happens to be a traffic volunteer,  said: “I was driving on the Nallagandla flyover when suddenly, a 2-wheeler in front of me hit a  pedestrian and collapsed on the road.”

Seeing that the pedestrian had sustained bleeding injuries, Vidyasagar with the help of others called for 108 ambulance service and also informed the police officials. “Since we all are traffic volunteers, we are in a common group with the DCP Traffic, who quickly responded to my request and alerted the Miyapur Traffic PS,” Vidyasagar said. Within 10 minutes, police came and shifted the person to hospital.

In the second incident, a traffic volunteer was passing through Mokila village in Shankarpally when he saw two persons lying on the road, bleeding. The duo were in an inebriated condition and had possibly hit the median and fell. “One of them had an injury on the eye and other one had a broken jaw and wound on the left leg. I quickly used some gauze and bandages to stop the bleeding and called 108,” Rajshekhar Chinnam, an IT professional, said. When the help did not reach, he contacted the police at Shankarpally who rushed in and shifted the victims to the hospital. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar lauded their efforts.

Good Samaritan

