Home Cities Hyderabad

To the Immortal Saint, with love!

Despite the heat, enthusiasts immersed themselves by singing and dancing to classical tunes in a tribute to renowned music composer Tyagaraja

Published: 15th May 2019 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Vijaya Pratap
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is Tyagaraja Aaradhana of a different kind. Normally we find the Pancharatna Kritis sung during Saint Tyagaraja’s Aaradhana celebrations (birth anniversary or during his Punya Thithi) –that take place in every corner of Telugu, Tamil regions and now also across the world where Carnatic music thrives. 250 years after his lifetime, Tyagaraja, the most loved music composer still lives in the hearts of many musicians and music lovers.

Classical dancers too depend heavily on his compositions to widen their repertoires. In this context, the Carnatic musician couple Shweta (singer) and Renuka Prasad (nattuvangam & mridangam) have been collaborating with Bharata Natyam dancer Pramod Kumar Reddy for the last six years, to bring out a highly enjoyable festival in Shankar Matt (Nallakunta, Hyderabad) premises every year. With deep devotion and dedication, they have been conducting “Sangeetha Nritya Aaradhanotsavam” of Tyagaraja: bringing the inseparable song and dance together to pay a unique tribute to the saint composer. This year too, in spite of the heat, people gathered in large numbers to witness the event: enjoying every moment, tapping the talam, nodding heads and singing along, it was a completely immersive experience for them. The five gems were brought alive by five devoted dancers, providing immense visual gratification to the audience.

The festival opened with an invocation by the young Bhavya Sri’s “Sree Ganapathini…” in Suarashtra Ragam.

As the huge blow-ups of the Sringeri Matt’s religious heads looked on from their frames, Tyagaraja’s five gems in the five “Ghana Ragas” unfurled. The vibrant singing by a large group of musicians reverberated in the temple premises, inspiring the dancers to give their best with devotion. 
Senior Bharata Natyam exponent Kalaimamani Smt Parvathy Ravi Ghantasala took up “Jagadananda karaka” in Naata Ragam glorifying Lord Rama, the beloved of Seetha, as the giver of happiness to the world. Kuchipudi danseuse Divya Sena danced to “Duduku gala…” in Gowla, asking for Rama’s forgiveness for all the sins committed. 

Mridula Anand (Bharata Natyam), upholding the “parampara” of her guru, the well-known Sudha Rani Raghupathy, depicted the greatness of Lord Rama lucidly in “Saadhinchene…”(Aarabhi). Vilasini Natyam, with its innate grace, lent itself to the mild and musical “Kana Kana Ruchiraa” in Varaali. 
Purva Dhanashree further enhanced the song with her brilliant abhinaya and flowing movements eulogising the divine splendour of Rama’s innocent face. Finally the much-loved “Endaro mahanubhavulu” (Shree Ragam) was taken up by Pasumarthy Mrutyunjaya Sarma. Hailing from the traditional Kuchipudi family, the young male dancer brought exuberance to the “bhava” laden kriti. The “bhakti” filled offering, made richer by the sacred ambience was a blissful experience for both the performers and the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp