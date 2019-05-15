Home Cities Hyderabad

Two years after woman’s fight for justice in son’s death, accused files counter case against her

In 2017, the mother Sangamithra S, an IT professional, had claimed her 15-year-old son was murdered at the Sannidhi Centre for Special Children.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what can be termed an ‘absurd twist’, Abdullapurmet police have filed a chargesheet against a mother, fighting a legal battle in the alleged murder-case of her autistic child, for trespassing and criminal intimidation.

In 2017, the mother Sangamithra S, an IT professional, had claimed her 15-year-old son was murdered at the Sannidhi Centre for Special Children. The child was found dead in bed. Two years into the case, the institution’s management, who were themselves accused by the woman in the case, filed a case against Sanghamitra. This ‘counter case’ has reached the chargesheet stage, which a hearing due in Hayatnagar Court.

Sanghamitra said, “The system is working against me. I have been fighting for two years so that a chargesheet may be filed against the institute and its owners. However, they have not taken any action till now,” she Sanghamitra. She had filed two complaints in two years at Hayatnagar police station.“In the initial FIR, in the case of my son’s death, they called it a suspicious death. Months later, they made it a case of murder and arrested the caretakers,” she said.

Sanghamitra filed another complaint, alleging negligence, in 2018. Around this time, she reportedly tried to enter the institute, for which its management filed a complaint of trespassing. SHO Abdullapurmet, S Devender said, “Investigation is underway in the cases she has filed. It will take its course.”

15-year-old Murder case

