1994-batch IPS officers eagerly await reunion

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Abhilasha Bisht, an 1994-batch IPS officer, is excited for May 30. The Telangana-based Additional Director General of Police-rank officer is busy making plans to attend a reunion of officers in her batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

For the first time ever, the Academy has decided to organise a reunion for any batch. It has written to police heads of 26 States, requesting them to allow officers of the 1994-batch to attend the meeting on May 30 and 31.

“It is a golden opportunity for us. We will meet out batch mates after 25 years of finishing training at the academy. I am keen to attend it along with my family,” said Bisht. Bisht’s husband, Kumar Viswajeet, Additional DGP, Intelligence in Andhra Pradesh, too is a member of the same batch.

In Telangana, six IPS officers belong to this batch—Vinayak Prabhakar Apte (IG, Security of Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai, on deputation), K Sreenivasa Reddy (Additional DGP, Greyhounds), B Shivadhar Reddy (Addl DGP, Personnel), Abhilasha Bisht, (Addl DGP, Training), Soumya Mishra (Addl DGP), Shikha Goel (Addl DGP).