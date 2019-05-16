Russian national dies of sun stroke in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Russian national, who was in the city on a tourist visa to shoot a few scenes for an upcoming Tollywood flick, died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday. The 38-year-old was identified as Alexander.

Gachibowli police have registered a case of suspicious death and sent the body for postmortem. As sunburn marks were found on his body, police suspect that he could have died of sunstroke.

According to police, Alexander came to the city on May 14 and was engaged in a shooting scene for film at DLF Building in Gachibowli.

The man was found lying in an unconscious state near the building and was immediately shifted to the hospital, but he was declared brought dead.