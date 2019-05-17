Cops bust inter-state drug racket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An inter-state ganja smuggling racket was busted by Cyberabad police at Rajendranagar here on Thursday and six members of the gang were arrested for smuggling and supply of ganja to customers in the city. Police also seized ganja weighing more than 132 kg, `1.85 lakh cash and other material from them.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Singh, his sister Sunaina, their cousin Rohini Devi, Sunaina’s fiancee Satish Singh, G Naresh and D Naveen, while Shubham’s uncle Surender Singh, who is also a part of the racket is absconding.