Hyderabad man stuck in Uganda for causing mishap returns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi man who was held responsible for death of two colleagues in an accident in Uganda and directed to pay hefty compensation to the families of the deceased, has returned home. Mohammed Saleem Uddin was working as a branch manager in a medical company for the last six years.

“His stay in Uganda took an ugly turn on May 3 of 2018. He had sent his co-workers, Mobashir Ahmed (a Pakistani national) and Omugisha Gerald (a Ugandan national) in his car for official work. However, on their way back due to heavy rain they met with an accident at Kabwohe. The car toppled over a cliff and both the occupants along with car were burnt. The company held Saleem responsible for the incident and filed a case against him. He was him to pay a heavy amount of money to the deceased’s families,” said Amjed Ullah Khan of MBT who helped the family of Saleem Uddin to approach the Ministry of External Affairs. His mother Shaheen Sultana through Khan wrote to Sushma Swaraj, Minister for External Affairs, requesting help.

After much persuasion by the Indian High Commission in Kampala, Uganda on the local police and the company, he got back his passport and he returned home to Hyderabad.