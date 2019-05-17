Home Cities Hyderabad

TV9’s Ravi Prakash seeks ten more days to appear before cops

Published: 17th May 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Prakash

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash. (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating forgery and cheating cases registered against former CEO of Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (ABCPL-TV9), Ravi Prakash are collecting more evidence against him. 

Earlier notices under Section 160 of CrPC were served on Ravi Prakash and others to appear before the investigation officer in connection with the case, but he did not turn up.  Another notice was served on Ravi Prakash under Section 41 of the CrPC asking him to appear before the investigators on Wednesday, but he did not appear not communicate to police about his whereabouts. It was also learnt that Ravi Prakash and Shivaji have written to Cyberabad police, seeking 10 more days to appear before the police. Sources said Ravi Prakash sought exemption on health grounds, while Shivaji on personal grounds. 

Meanwhile, a list which alleged communication between Ravi Prakash and other accused, about creating of forged documents to stop the proceedings of Alanda Media taking over TV9 operations that had gone viral. 

Though the investigators did not confirm if the list was genuine, the list mentioned a series of mails exchanged between them on April 13 & 14. Meanwhile, a fresh case was registered against Ravi Prakash and another former director for allegedly diverting funds from TV9 to another media house Media Next.

