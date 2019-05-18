Home Cities Hyderabad

324 illegal telecom towers installed in SCB: Survey

Spread across 134 locations, the towers not only dent SCB’s revenue but their radiations pose a hazard to public health, allege residents 

Published: 18th May 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a telecom tower used for representational purpose

Image of a telecom tower used for representational purpose| EPS

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Risking the lives of thousands in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are 324 unauthorised telecom towers installed on the rooftop of residential and commercial properties, found a survey conducted by the SCB authorities. Each tower is apparently letting the owner earn anywhere between `15,000 and `60,000 a month, illegally, as rent. 

The telecom towers are spread across 134 locations in SCB’s 42-kilometre jurisdiction, without proper clearance or permissions. Apart from denting the revenue of the SCB, the illegal towers are also posing a hazard threat to the locals with the radiation they emanate, say residents. 

Contrary to the officials’ assertions, the residents are of the opinion that the towers were installed in residential areas with the support of SCB authorities. It may be mentioned that as per the Cantonment Act, telecom companies have to take permission or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Cantonment Board before building towers. But the survey conducted by SCB officials says another story.  

“The authorities of SCB’s engineering wing had conducted the survey. They found that the installation of the telecom towers are in a haphazard manner, considering the layout of the SCB. A lot of these towers are concentrated in a particular place and it is causing inconveniences to the public,” said Joint Chief Executive Officer of SCB Ramswaroop Haritwal.  

Taking cognisance of the complaints pouring in, the authorities have decided to crack a whip on the erring property owners as well as the telecom network companies. “We have already collected the required data and are preparing to issue show-cause notices to these companies,” said Haritwal.

Meanwhile, Telukuntia Satish Gupta, general secretary of the Confederation of Cantonment Residents Welfare Association (CCRWA), alleged that the SCB authorities have turned a blind eye towards the illegal towers.

“The SCB’s engineering wing does not even allow us to construct a make-shift structure. But for installation of cell phone towers, the norms are somehow different,” said Gupta and alleged that installations were proof of an agreements between telecom companies and property owners. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp