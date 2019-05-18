Home Cities Hyderabad

'Independent music is the music of the soul'

Aditya Iyengar, a well-known playback singer, shares his experiences making his first single Boom Boom.

Published: 18th May 2019

By Bhavya Burra
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It is a well-known fact that music in India is dominated by movies. However, since the last few years, independent musicians are seeking to make their voice heard among the raging movie melodies.

One such artist is Aditya Iyengar, a well-known playback singer who is now venturing into the world of independent music with his new single Boom Boom. Having worked with renowned composers like MM Keeravani and Mickey J Meyer, the singer has serenaded for Baahubali and even written lyrics for the English version of Dhivara and many songs in the movie Showtime.

The singer credits his desire to make his own music to Pravin Mani, whom he met over Facebook, Aditya recounts with a laugh. He says that Pravin, a close friend of AR Rahman, encouraged him to write and sing music that resonates with him, irrespective of the norms and conventions. His songwriting, however, began when Keeravani had asked him to write songs for Showtime.

“He knows how to bring out the talents from artists. I am thankful to have written music for him”, he says reminiscing about working with Keeravani.

Aditya explains that making independent music itself is not difficult, thanks to studio setups at home but when it comes to making videos, it is a struggle.

“Cameras, cinematography, shooting, location, dance, lights, and post-production editing – these are domains we have not entered. That was challenging, financially and creatively. Finding somebody to produce the video is a challenge. Dancing and acting were difficult too”, he explains.

He humbly admits that he realised that for all the struggles they go through, the stars deserve the adoration and respect they get.

He has explored independent music before with The Shake Group, but it was his first time dancing and being the main focus. He says that this made him appreciate dance and has given him the zeal to learn dancing. He, however, points out that the tendency that the South Indian film industry which is hero- driven has to associate music with movies is a major hurdle for independent artists. This causes music to be sometimes side-lined.

The singer-songwriter hopes, “A separate identity for independent music should be created. I am glad that I have joined singers who are trying to do that”. He says he is inspired by Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Sonu Nigam and Daler Mehndi who all made independent music before reaching stardom. Composed by Pravin Mani, directed by Chandu Sri Palle and produced by P Ramesh Babu, the video, which was in production for 15 days, was released on YouTube in late March. He is working on making new singles with Pravin Mani which will be released soon.

