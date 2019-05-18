Minorities panel issues notice to GHMC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Minorities Commission issued a notice to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation over demolition of a place of worship in Amberpet and asked for a detailed report, ‘mentioning the reasons as to how the masjid and Aashoor Khana land has been acquired and paid compensation without ascertaining the gravity of the situation and how the structures have been demolished without assessing the law and order problem’.

The commission also issued notice to the CEO of Waqf Board asking how the GHMC acquired a Waqf land.

In a separate notice to Warangal police commissioner, the minorities commission asked for a detailed report on the custodial death of a trader from UP in Warangal ‘to probe into the cause of death of Abdul Mannan in police custody on 27-4-2019 and call upon you to submit a detailed report about the incident to the Commission within a week’.