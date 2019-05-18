Nalsar students secure 100% campus placement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students of Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad have secured 100 per cent campus placement with as many as 52 of them securing offers from 18 domestic and international law firms, various corporate houses and PSUs.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Recruitment Coordination Committee stated that of the 77 students in the outgoing batch of 2019, 52 students subscribed for the placement process while others intend to pursue careers in civil services, judicial services, litigation, entrepreneurship and as judicial clerks among others.

The AZB & Partners recruited 10 students, the highest this year, followed by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and L&L Partners taking in seven and six respectively. International firm Herbert Smith Freehills is also taking a student from the law school.

Among corporate firms, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, ICICI Banks limited have also recruited students and among PSUs who recruited the Nalsar students are the Steel Authority of India and the National Mineral Development Corporation Limited.

Some students will pursue further studies at prestigious international universities.