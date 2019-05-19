Home Cities Hyderabad

Two notorious property offenders arrested

Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two notorious property offenders, including one who attacked an elderly couple with a country made firearm at Keesara in 2017, were arrested by Cyberabad police on Friday night. Stolen property worth more than Rs 20 lakh were recovered from them. 

The duo, identified as Manoj Swain and G Srinivas Reddy, became friends when they were lodged at a prison and later committed criminal offences, said police.

During vehicle checking at Alwal on Friday night, police nabbed them and on inquiry detected four cases and recovered stolen property,  including 73.2 tola gold jewellery, 660 grams of silver articles, Rs 86,500 cash and a scooter from their possession.

Balanagar DCP PV Padmaja said that Srinivas Reddy is an old offender, who was involved in more than 100 property offences in different areas under Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates as well as Medak and Siddipet districts. 

Srinivas Reddy was last arrested by Cyberabad police at Medchal in 2018 when four property offences were detected. While lodged at the prison, he befriended Manoj and both went on to commit offences after being released from prison.

Comments

