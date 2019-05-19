About 3 tonnes of waste generated every day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heart of the city which lights up during Ramzan generates nearly three to four tonnes of garbage every day, according to GHMC officials. The stretch from Charminar to Madina Circle, which is lined up with hundreds of garment shops, jewellery showrooms and eateries, together with generate nearly three to four tonne of garbage every day.

“This is usually commercial waste which means materials like plastic, food waste and so on,” said a South Zone GHMC official. However, a visit to the stretch between Madina Circle and Charminar shows that there are not enough dustbins installed. While a majority of those installed are concentrated in the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) area. Although it is a different story that CPP area does not have enough dustbins within it.

The result is that the 1.4 km stretch lies littered with garbage, mostly plastic. This was even as the GHMC made surprise inspections a few days back as part of the implementation of ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandar Hyderabad’ programme.

As part of the programme, the dumping of plastic and garbage has been ‘banned’ in public places. As of now there are two teams of 15 sweepers deployed to clear the litter. While the morning team hit the area at day break, the second team, from 2 pm to 9 pm.