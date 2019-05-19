Over 50 per cent of GHMC works fail quality checks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 10,390 works were taken up between April 1, 2018 and March 31, 2019 for which quality check was undertaken by quality control wing of GHMC. Under the check, various works like laying of roads, construction of community halls, solid waste management, beautification of lakes, urban forestry and other related works were in focus.

The Quality Control Wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reportedly found more than 50 per cent of the works as not satisfactory and in need of rectification to for normal functioning.

This shows that several contractors to whom the works allocated continue to do shoddy civic works.

A staggering Rs 500 crore is spent every year to maintain the 9,100 km road network and other works in the GHMC limits, but poor material used in construction results in immediate damage.

Annually, GHMC undertakes over 10,000 works which includes cement concrete pavements, bituminous road works, underground drainage, community halls, housing, SWM among others. The quality checks are done for assessing quality of basic input materials, workmanship and final product.