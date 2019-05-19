Stigma leads to closure of UPHC psychiatry clinics

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The project initiated to extend outpatient services to those suffering from mental disorders in select Urban Primary Healthcare Centres in Hyderabad has taken a back seat, primarily, on account of the stigma associated with mental health.

Among the 20 evening clinics that were introduced in 20 UPHCs in January, three had employed psychiatrists as specialists. The psychiatric services have, however, been discontinued within just four months of starting the project, owing to poor response from people.

Only 10 outpatients have availed the services in the last four months across all the three UPHCs. All of these evening clinics now employ either paediatricians or general physicians and have stopped giving out psychiatric services.

The services were available at Kamatipura, Showkath Nagar and Afzal Sagar UPHCs. District Medical and Health Officer, Dr J Venkat, explains, “Stigma is a major contributor in this situation. We had identified three locations keeping in mind the high number of students who live in these areas, and fairly modern locales. But the stigma and taboo is etched in too deep, devoid of class. The project has been pulled off; however, we need to launch it once again with better preparation. The project needs extensive awareness campaigns.”

The definition of mental illnesses and psychological health still seems to be restricted to the idea of substance abuse, de-addiction and homosexuality. The Arogyasri scheme too does not cover insurance for psychiatry based in-patients, while only a handful of government hospitals even have a psychiatry department.

The superintendent of Erragadda Mental Hospital -- the only mental hospital in the State -- says: “Most of the OPD patients come to the hospital with substance abuse issues. They come here to get themselves de-addicted. Sometimes, we also get multiple cases of curing homosexuality. These cases are slightly tricky and take multiple sessions of counselling.”