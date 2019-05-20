Army razes illegal structures on Sanjeev Nagar Colony land

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Army personnel razed an illegal structure on the parkland in Sanjeev Nagar Colony at Mahindra Hills of East Marredpally on Sunday. It is alleged that the structure belong to J Rajesh, brother of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) vice-president J Ramakrishna.

The residents of Sanjeev Nagar Colony alleged that they had earlier lodged complaints with the SCB on the issue, after which the Board directed the officials concerned to fence the land around the park. The 1,200 sq yard open space has a minimum market value of `6 crore and has been a hotspot for land encroachers.