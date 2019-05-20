Home Cities Hyderabad

Army razes illegal structures on Sanjeev Nagar Colony land

The Army personnel razed an illegal structure on the parkland in Sanjeev Nagar Colony at Mahindra Hills of East Marredpally  on Sunday.

Published: 20th May 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Army personnel at the SCB site where the structure was demolished | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Army personnel razed an illegal structure on the parkland in Sanjeev Nagar Colony at Mahindra Hills of East Marredpally  on Sunday. It is alleged that the structure belong to J Rajesh, brother of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) vice-president J Ramakrishna.

Residents of Sanjeev Nagar Colony alleged that earlier on the same issue the complaints lodged at the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), the Chief Executive Officer of SCB S V R Chandrashekar ordered to fence the land around the park area.

The residents of Sanjeev Nagar Colony alleged that they had earlier lodged complaints with the SCB on the issue, after which the Board directed the officials concerned to fence the land around the park. The 1,200 sq yard open space has a minimum market value of `6 crore and has been a hotspot for land encroachers.

