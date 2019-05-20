Hyderabad: Girl kills self after friend files plaint against her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old final year degree student allegedly committed suicide by consuming hair dye, in the Narayanguda police limits on Sunday. It is assumed that the extreme step was taken after a close friend stopped talking to her. The deceased, identified as Sridevi, was a resident of Film Nagar.

According to police, Sridevi and her friend had been roommates at a hostel in Himayatnagar for the past 3 years. They were also suspected to be in a relationship. Recently, when the friend was at her house, Sridevi reportedly called and threatened her, demanding that she return to the city.

When she returned, arguments broke out. The friend subsequently lodged a police complaint against Sridevi, after which the latter was questioned and made to promise that she would no longer harass her friend.