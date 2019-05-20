Hyderabad: L&T installs final metro pillar, earns world record

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the installation of the last remaining Metro Rail pillar near MGBS metro station, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited hit a world record by becoming the first company to construct 2,599 metro pillars. The construction of the metro pillars had started in April 2012.

NVS Reddy, MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said, “The pace of construction is also very significant here. On an average one metro pillar was constructed per day. Depending upon the technical requirements and locational constraints, different shapes have been adopted for the pillars.” Reddy also highlighted the issues faced over the last seven years.

“The construction of such a large number of pillars in the middle of city’s congested roads was an engineering and logistics challenge.”