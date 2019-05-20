Hyderabad: Wife found hanging, man booked for murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old MBA graduate, working as a teacher, was found hanging at their residence at Shamshabad. Family members of Akshitha alleged that her husband Raghavender Reddy, an advocate, along with his family members have killed her for want of additional dowry and painting the death as a suicide.

They staged a protest at Shamshabad, with Akshitha’s body, demanding immediate action against her husband and his family members. Tension prevailed in the area till Sunday evening, with family members refusing to withdraw protest. A case of murder and death due to dowry harassment was registered at RGI airport police station against Raghavender, his parents, sister and two friends.