Cool Roof policy for Telangana soon

Government mulls making cool roofing mandatory for all public buildings across Telangana.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Principal Secy, Director of Municipal Administration Sreedevi and Blue Cross founder Amala Akkineni at a seminar on cool roofs, in city on Monday| RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is planning to make cool roofing mandatory in all public buildings like government schools, hospitals, offices and other such complexes and apartments. By 2030 about 300 sq.km of roof area would have cool roofing and in the next one year one lakh sq ft of roof area would be covered under cool roofing. The 2 BHK programme, an ambitious programme of the State government would also have cool roofing.

Speaking at a seminar on Cool, Green and Power Roofs organised by Energy Conservation Mission, at the Institution of Engineers (India), here on Monday, Municipal administration and Urban development (MAUD) principal secretary Arvind Kumar said that State government would ask all the apartments to necessarily go for cool roofing.

Presently, any permission where the area involved is 1,000 sq mts or the built in area is more than 2,000 sq mts, those buildings have to necessarily comply with Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).  One of the components of ECBC is cool roofing and so all structures measuring more that 1,000 sq mts or the built area is 2,000 sq.mts are covered under cool roofing.

Arvind Kumar said that the concept of cool roofing has to be taken to a common man in a simple language where he or she can understand.  The government plans to take up campaign aggressively through hoardings and advertisements. However, the government will not make cool roofing mandatory for independent houses.

Hyderabad has a built-up office and commercial space of 110 billion sq.ft, Arvind Kumar said. He said agencies like Telangana New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited, The Institution of Engineers, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas, Administrative Staff College of India and others should take up campaigns to create awareness on cool roofing.

Cool Roof policy

