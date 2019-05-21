Home Cities Hyderabad

Project Dreams: Crowd-sourcing time for the girls who need it most

The focus of these workshops was to teach something valuable to the NGO girls.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not always money, but one’s time and talent that can actually better other’s lives. Project Dreams, an initiative by Touch a Life Foundation by the Hyderabad-based NGO, is about building and shaping the career and future of underprivileged girls by enrolling them into different industry skill development certification courses of their choice. Founder Vibhuti Jain spoke about how she got professionals - from radio jockey to a journalist to a dancer and a chef to interact with the children as part of short term workshops from April 21 to May 8 across Hyderabad.

The finale event was organized at The Park Hotel Somajiguda on Sunday and showcased the knowledge the students had learnt in the last month. The finale event was attended by eminent personalities across government, business, sports, media, film industry etc. who are already supporting Project Dreams.
Chief Guests Andrew Fleming, Dy British High Commissioner Telangana & Andhra Pradesh and Van Fleming, and Guests of Honour -  Mohd. Khaleequr Rahman, President -Youth Against Speed and Senior TRS leader and Geeta Karan, Founder, Director, Principal of Gitanjali Group of Schools.

There were special performances by NGO children, a fundraising activity from different sponsors for long term commitment towards Project Dreams, and performances in the field of dance, music, art etc by some known artists from the industry. The focus of these workshops was to teach something valuable to NGO girls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Project Dreams Touch a Life Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp