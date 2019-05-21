Project Dreams: Crowd-sourcing time for the girls who need it most

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not always money, but one’s time and talent that can actually better other’s lives. Project Dreams, an initiative by Touch a Life Foundation by the Hyderabad-based NGO, is about building and shaping the career and future of underprivileged girls by enrolling them into different industry skill development certification courses of their choice. Founder Vibhuti Jain spoke about how she got professionals - from radio jockey to a journalist to a dancer and a chef to interact with the children as part of short term workshops from April 21 to May 8 across Hyderabad.

The finale event was organized at The Park Hotel Somajiguda on Sunday and showcased the knowledge the students had learnt in the last month. The finale event was attended by eminent personalities across government, business, sports, media, film industry etc. who are already supporting Project Dreams.

Chief Guests Andrew Fleming, Dy British High Commissioner Telangana & Andhra Pradesh and Van Fleming, and Guests of Honour - Mohd. Khaleequr Rahman, President -Youth Against Speed and Senior TRS leader and Geeta Karan, Founder, Director, Principal of Gitanjali Group of Schools.

There were special performances by NGO children, a fundraising activity from different sponsors for long term commitment towards Project Dreams, and performances in the field of dance, music, art etc by some known artists from the industry. The focus of these workshops was to teach something valuable to NGO girls.