HMRL launches smart parking system at Begumpet Metro station

Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) on Monday launched a paid parking station and a electric vehicle charging station at Begumpet Metro station.

Published: 21st May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The newly-launched EV charging facility at Begumpet Metro station | Sathya keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd (HMRL) on Monday launched a paid parking station and an electric vehicle charging station at Begumpet Metro station. The project was inaugurated by Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.

Under the brand name ‘Park Hyderabad’, the paid parking facility is being offered at all the 24 Metro stations between Miyapur and Nagole stations.  At present, Rs 3 per hour is being charged for a two-wheeler and Rs 8 per hour for a four-wheeler.

The Integrated Smart Parking Management System will help people park their vehicles with colour coded vacant spaces on the app. The parking facility will be open to public from 6 am to 10:30 pm, and the app will be functional within a week. The facilities available at the parking lots include WiFi and CCTV cameras. Mentioning the parking system already introduced by L&T,  HMRL managing director NVS Reddy said, “We are planning to integrate both these services at same point in the future.”

HMRL in collaboration with Fortum, a Finnish government-owned company,  also launched vehicle charging networks at eight stations.

TAGS
HMRL Begumpet Metro station Park Hyderabad

