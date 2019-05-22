Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad pays homage to Satyajit Ray classics

The cultural space screened movies of the renowned Bengali filmmaker Satyajit Ray, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in the month of May. 

Oscar winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray. winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While shows like game of thrones and breaking bad have been popularised among the youngsters last weekend, Lamakaan Hyderabad, is paying homage to the old movies by revisiting the classics. 

“We have been screening Satyajit Ray’s movies, with English subtitles, from the first week of May”, said Abdul Nayeem, adding that he has been volunteering at Lamakaan for a few years now and that he picks and curates movies to be screened.  

Charulatha, Pather Panchali and Agantuk were screened in house, between lush green trees, and under the open sky theatre at Lamahaan. Mukti, another Bengali movie, by Prakritish Chandra Barua, was also screened on this occasion.

Speaking of screening non-native movies, Nayeem said, “Movies might represent a culture or a language”, adding that “They are universal and have a way of converging into other cultures because human emotions are the same everywhere”. 

Approximately 20 people attended the screenings over the four weeks. Arshad, a young software engineer who said, “I visited Lamakaan for the first time today and saw that Mukti was being screened, so I joined in. I thoroughly enjoyed myself.” “We watched all four films and we really enjoyed them”, said an elderly Telugu couple who were classic film enthusiasts.

