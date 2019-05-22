Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences to hire more security personnel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a doctor at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) hospital was attacked by the family of a patient, Dr. N Satayanarayana, superintendent of NIMS, on Tuesday confirmed that new tenders to deploy more security personnel would be floated within a couple of days, after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is on Thursday.

While refuting the claim that the hospital is currently facing acute shortage of security personnel, Satayanarayana said, “The tenders are ready. And we are looking forward to acquiring 20-30 more security personnel to divide the work among the two private companies to handle the new and old building separately.”

Lack of security in the hospital is not a new issue, a few days before the attack on the NIMS doctor, some resident doctors of the hospital had written to Health Minister Etala Rajender about the security concerns in the hospital. Talking about the issue, K. Shekhar, the security supervisor at NIMS, said, “The hospital requires over 150 security personnel. Currently, there are only 80 of them, divided into three shifts- morning, evening and night. The night shift tends to have lesser number of guards. The hospital caters to more than 2,500 out patients, 1,200 in-patients every day.

IMA condemns attack on doctors

The Telangana branch of the Indian Medical Association on Tuesday staged a protest to condemn the increasing attacks on doctors by patient’s kin in government hospitals. Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, secretary of IMA Telangana, said, “At this rate junior doctors are going to be even more scared to work in hospitals”