Lok Sabha polls: No phones inside counting centres, instructs police

No victory rallies will be allowed after the counting is complete without prior permission from the local police.

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:37 AM

Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After selfies of voters, taken inside the polling booths, and photos of polling agents posing in front of EVMs and VVPAT machines at strongrooms during the recent elections went viral, the State Police has issued instructions, prohibiting the officials and the representatives of political parties from carrying mobile phones into the counting centres on the day of Lok Sabha polls vote counting.

The counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for Thursday. Additional DG (Law & Order) and Nodal Officer for the elections Jitender, all the representatives, agents and other persons who have prior permission to enter the counting centres are requested to leave their mobile phones outside while entering the counting centres. 

“There will also be frisking at all counting centres, by security personnel, to avoid any breach,” he informed. No victory rallies will be allowed after the counting without prior permission from the local police, he added. 

“It is an appeal to all parties, candidates, workers and public to take prior permission for such parades. The aim is to make proper security arrangements and also to ensure there are no law & order issues during those rallies,” said Jitender. 

Section 144 in place
Meanwhile, Section 144 of CrPC, which prevents gatherings, will be in place within the 100 metres radius of the counting centres. Jitender also appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate with police and to ensure that the counting process is completed in a peaceful manner. 

“We thank all stakeholders, particularly people of Telangana, for their support in conducting a free, fair and peaceful election. Now we are expecting the same cooperation for the counting as well”, he said. Each counting centre will be monitored by senior officers and a DSP rank officer will be deputed at each centre to oversee the security arrangements.  

