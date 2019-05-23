Home Cities Hyderabad

Will the lotus bloom once again in Secunderabad?

The Secunderabad parliament constituency, that has been a battle ground for Congress and BJP in the past, is all set to see a three-corner-contest this time.

Published: 23rd May 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:31 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Secunderabad parliament constituency, that has been a battleground for Congress and BJP in the past, is all set to see a three-corner-contest this time. TRS had fielded its youngest candidate at this rather prestigious constituency.  While Congress two-time MP from Secunderabad, Anjan Kumar Yadav, is confident of his victory, voters are expecting a close fight between the TRS candidate, Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav, and BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy, a three-time MLA from Amberpet.

During the election campaign, both TRS and BJP candidates made promises to work for the development of the constituency. If 32-year-old Sai Kiran Yadav, son of Sanathnagar MLA and Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav claims the victory, it would be his first — a great beginning for a political career.

As the BJP is hoping to win for the second consecutive term from this seat, Kishan Reddy claims that the voters’ mood is in favour of party’s national face and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to Express, he said, “I am confident of my victory with a huge majority of votes.”

In 2014, BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya won the seat by a massive margin of 2,54,735 votes against Anjan Kumar Yadav who secured 1,83,536 votes. While in 2009 election, Yadav had bagged 3,40,549 votes defeating Dattatreya by a margin of 1,70,167 votes. 

Secunderabad constituency has 7 Assembly segments consisting, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Nampally, and Secunderabad. These segments have a diverse range of voters living in tall buildings of Jubilee Hills to middle-class abodes of Amberpet and Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, and Sanatnagar. In the polling, held in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the segment recorded an abysmal turnout of a 44.99 per cent.

