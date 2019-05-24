Home Cities Hyderabad

Debutant defeats ‘rich’ MP in Chevella

Chevella has once again elected an entrepreneur-turned-debutant politician, TRS leader G Ranjith Reddy, as its representative to Parliament.

Published: 24th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of an women voter at a polling station.

A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of an women voter at a polling station. (Photo | AP)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chevella has once again elected an entrepreneur-turned-debutant politician, TRS leader G Ranjith Reddy, as its representative to Parliament. A unique constituency created just ahead of the 2009 elections, Chevella is an eclectic mix of underdeveloped areas along with the likes of Serilingampally and Rajendranagar that are home to MNCs and also multiple high-end residential communities.

Winning the electoral contest could not have been an easy task for a debutant like Dr Ranjith Reddy, considering his rival, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has a wide network of volunteers working in villages across the constituency and was famous for being one of the richest MPs in the country. He is also the grandson of former deputy CM of united AP, Konda Venkata Ranga Reddy.

Ditching the TRS to join the Congress proved a costly move for Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, an engineer-turned-entrepreneur, who made a debut into politics by winning from the same constituency in 2014 on a TRS ticket. 

The counting day witnessed a hot battle between the two entrepreneurs-turned-politicians after more than twenty rounds of counting saw a see saw of small margins of one over the other. However, by day end, Dr Ranjith Reddy started to amass a good lead and secured a margin of 14,317 votes. There were also allegations of a few EVMs in the constituency malfunctioning during counting of votes.

 During campaigns, Dr Ranjith Reddy had told Express that he solely depended on the performance of his party in the State over the last five years and his strategy seems to have paid off. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranjith Reddy Chevella G Ranjith Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp