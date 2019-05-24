Revanth has the last laugh in Malkajgiri

u mahesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and firebrand leader A Revanth Reddy had the last laugh in the country’s largest Lok Sabha constituency Malkajgiri. Even though the ‘polls of exit polls’ predicted a huge win for TRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the Congress leader romped home with a margin of 10,000 votes.

In this nail-biting fight, Revanth Reddy polled 6,01,665 votes beating Rajasekhar, who scored 5,91,461 votes and BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao at the third place with 3,03,054 votes.

While campaigning during elections, Revanth Reddy invited many to take selfies with him, which surely gained people’s attention. At many of his rallies, he also promised to develop Malkajgiri and promised that he would work towards turning Malkajgiri into a smart town as it has the potential to develop as the next IT corridor.

In 2018 Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy lost from Kodangal to TRS leader P Narendra Reddy by over 10,000 votes. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he won against TRS candidate Gurunath Reddy by a margin of 14,614 votes on TDP ticket. Later, he quit the TDP and defected to Congress in 2017.

During 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress did not even contest from Uppal, Malkajgiri and Kukatpally seats as part of seat-sharing agreement with the grand alliance. In the remaining four segments, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment and LB Nagar, the party could only win the LB Nagar seat. In the 2014 general election, Women and Child Welfare Minister Malla Reddy won on TDP ticket with a huge majority of 5,23,336 votes and in 2016 he joined the TRS party.