Home Cities Hyderabad

Revanth has the last laugh in Malkajgiri

In this nail-biting fight, Revanth Reddy polled 6,01,665 votes beating Rajasekhar, who scored 5,91,461 votes and BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao at the third place with 3,03,054 votes. 

Published: 24th May 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC working president and firebrand leader A Revanth Reddy had the last laugh in the country’s largest Lok Sabha constituency Malkajgiri. Even though the ‘polls of exit polls’ predicted a huge win for TRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, the Congress leader romped home with a margin of 10,000 votes. 

In this nail-biting fight, Revanth Reddy polled 6,01,665 votes beating Rajasekhar, who scored 5,91,461 votes and BJP candidate N Ramchander Rao at the third place with 3,03,054 votes. 

While campaigning during elections, Revanth Reddy invited many to take selfies with him, which surely gained people’s attention. At many of his rallies, he also promised to develop Malkajgiri and promised that he would work towards turning Malkajgiri into a smart town as it has the potential to develop as the next IT corridor. 

In 2018 Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy lost from Kodangal to TRS leader P Narendra Reddy by over 10,000 votes. In the 2014 Assembly elections, he won against TRS candidate Gurunath Reddy by a margin of 14,614 votes on TDP ticket. Later, he quit the TDP and defected to Congress in 2017. 

During 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress did not even contest from Uppal, Malkajgiri and Kukatpally seats as part of seat-sharing agreement with the grand alliance. In the remaining four segments, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Secunderabad Cantonment and LB Nagar, the party could only win the LB Nagar seat. In the 2014 general election, Women and Child Welfare Minister Malla Reddy won on TDP  ticket with a huge majority of 5,23,336 votes and in 2016  he joined the TRS party. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
polls of exit polls Revanth Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp