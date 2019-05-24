‘Will analyse reasons for loss in other areas’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that he was grateful to the people for giving the party a majority of the seats in the Lok Sabha polls. He was speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan.

“This will help us get more funds from the Centre,” he said. He, however, hastened to add that the party would analyse reasons for defeat in other segments.

“We wanted to win 16 seats. The party rank and file worked hard. We will respect the mandate of the people,” Rama Rao said. “The party executive committee will meet soon and analyse the reasons for the defeat,” he said. He refused to comment on AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu.