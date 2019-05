By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE skeletal remains of a woman, packed in a suitcase and hidden under a culvert of an ORR service road, was found by passersby in Dundigal on Friday.

Prima facie, the police said that the victim was killed over a year ago at a different location and dumped at the spot. Considering the state of the remains, the police are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death. Meanwhile, a look out circular to trace the victim’s identity was also issued.