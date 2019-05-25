UK-based Braunwald Hospital chairman held for cheating employees, illegally confining man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the UK-based Braunwald Hospitals Group, Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, was arrested by Cyberabad police at Petbasheerabad on charges of cheating his employees and illegal confinement of a UK-based medical practitioner Dr Kenneth Townend.

Reportedly, Yadav took this step after the victim, Dr Kenneth Townend, a UK-based critical care medical professional, working for the former, had found that Yadav had been cheating employees and vendors without paying them salaries. Yadav was apprehended at Chennai by Kushaiguda police a week ago. Petbasheerabad police on information, took him into custody and produced before the court on a transit warrant and produced before the court on Friday. His wife Divya Rawat, vice-chairman of the hospital chain and co-accused, is still absconding.

Meanwhile, Kushaiguda police also filed a case against the couple for cheating over 100 employees of Poulomi hospitals, whose charge was taken by Yadav in January. On the same day, the duo had given out payrolls and appointment letters on Braunwald Hospitals.