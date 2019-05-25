Home Cities Hyderabad

UK-based Braunwald Hospital chairman held for cheating employees, illegally confining man

Petbasheerabad police on information, took him into custody and produced before the court on a transit warrant and produced before the court on Friday.

Published: 25th May 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chairman of the UK-based Braunwald Hospitals Group, Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, was arrested by Cyberabad police at Petbasheerabad on charges of cheating his employees and illegal confinement of a UK-based medical practitioner Dr Kenneth Townend. 

Reportedly, Yadav took this step after the victim, Dr Kenneth Townend, a UK-based critical care medical professional, working for the former, had found that Yadav had been cheating employees and vendors without paying them salaries. Yadav was apprehended at Chennai by Kushaiguda police a week ago. Petbasheerabad police on information, took him into custody and produced before the court on a transit warrant and produced before the court on Friday. His wife Divya Rawat, vice-chairman of the hospital chain and co-accused, is still absconding.

Meanwhile, Kushaiguda police also filed a case against the couple for cheating over 100 employees of Poulomi hospitals, whose charge was taken by Yadav in January. On the same day, the duo had given out payrolls and appointment letters on Braunwald Hospitals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Braunwald Hospitals Dr Kenneth Townend

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp