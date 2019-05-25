Youth demand change in climate change stance in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Students March for Climate Change at ‘Love Hyderabad’ installation at People’s Plaza on Friday afternoon was about asking the state for specific action to take steps towards better environment. This was part of a record breaking 1,263 events in 107 countries are now registered for the Global Strike on May 24 co-ordinated by #FridaysForFuture, the global school strikes movement inspired by Greta Thunberg.

“Climate inaction has been depressing. Money cannot replace air, water and habitable living conditions. Since the youth who are most affected cannot vote yet, this is the only way to make ourselves heard,” said Himani Sood, youth representative and faculty at Aga Khan Institute. Youth who took part in the event around the world have demands specific to their local issues, but the common theme is: The governments have to aggressively cut their greenhouse gas emissions. Hyderabad Youth demand to have an Open House discussion with KTR and his Urban Planning team to discuss specific issues stated below:

-SRDP (Strategic road development plan) to be put on hold till the EIA (Environmental Impact assessment) report has been done for this - Focus on Improving Mass transit systems like public transport and better pedestrian walkways rather than encouraging Private vehicles by building of Flyovers. Make roads friendly to biking, cycling and walking over long connected distances not just short namesake tracks.

No flyovers on the Eco-sensitive Zone of KBR Park

Stop the axeing 1,000-plus fully grown banyan trees on Chevella Road

Save the rocks of Khajaguda from encroachment and destruction of the builder lobby.

Preserve Bison polo grounds; Drop the plan to construct new

Secretariat.