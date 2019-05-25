Home Cities Hyderabad

Youth demand change in climate change stance in Hyderabad

Climate inaction has been depressing. Money cannot replace air, water and habitable living conditions.

Published: 25th May 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Students March for Climate Change at ‘Love Hyderabad’ installation at People’s Plaza on Friday afternoon was about asking the state for specific action to take steps towards better environment. This was part of a record breaking 1,263 events in 107 countries are now registered for the Global Strike on May 24 co-ordinated by #FridaysForFuture, the global school strikes movement inspired by Greta Thunberg. 

“Climate inaction has been depressing. Money cannot replace air, water and habitable living conditions. Since the youth who are most affected cannot vote yet, this is the only way to make ourselves heard,” said  Himani Sood, youth representative and faculty at Aga Khan Institute. Youth who took part in the event around the world have demands specific to their local issues, but the common theme is: The governments have to aggressively cut their greenhouse gas emissions. Hyderabad Youth demand to have an Open House discussion with KTR and his Urban Planning team to discuss specific issues stated below:
-SRDP (Strategic road development plan) to be put on hold till the EIA (Environmental Impact assessment) report has been done for this - Focus on Improving Mass transit systems like public transport and better pedestrian walkways rather than encouraging Private vehicles by building of Flyovers. Make roads friendly to biking, cycling and walking over long connected distances not just short namesake tracks.

No flyovers on the Eco-sensitive Zone of KBR Park
Stop the axeing 1,000-plus fully grown banyan trees on Chevella Road
Save the rocks of Khajaguda from encroachment and destruction of the builder lobby.
Preserve Bison polo grounds; Drop the plan to construct new 
Secretariat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Climate Change Love Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp