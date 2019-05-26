Urban shelter homes to get CCTV cameras, biometric verification

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to monitor the attendance of inmates of all the functioning shelters in the urban local bodies across Telangana, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Municipal Administration Department of Telangana has decided to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and biometric device systems.

The CCTV camera and biometric system are aimed at improving the efficiency of monitoring these shelters and to ensure safety of women.This will also help keep a check on visitors as well as anti-social elements or outsiders, when they enter the said shelters.

The Telangana Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (TSMEPMA) has issued instructions to GHMC and all the concerned municipal commissioners of ULBs in the State that as per the guidelines of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) under Shelter for Urban Homeless (SUH) to install the CCTV cameras and biometric devices (Face Detecting Devices) on priority by this month-end for monitoring of daily attendance of inmates of all the functioning shelters of DAY-NULM.

MEPMA officials told Express, that the CCTV monitoring is a useful tool for the security of inmates, especially in shelters for women and families. The provisioning of CCTV is a critical from the perspective of security to women, children, they said.As many as 26 shelters are functioning in the ULBs across the Telangana State with a capacity of over 1,000 to 1,200 shelter-less persons.

12 shelter homes in GHMC limits

In GHMC, there are 12 shelter homes—8 for men and 4 for women—providing basic amenities like water, toilets and electricity. In addition to these, materials like cots, beds, bed sheets, pillows, kitchen utensils, stove, lockers, tables and chairs are also provided to each home