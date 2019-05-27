Modi shouldn't lose voting right: Owaisi on Ramdev's remark on third child

By IANS

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not lose his right to vote just because he is the third child of his parents.

The Hyderabad MP made the sarcastic comment on Yoga guru Ramdev's suggestion that the third child should not be allowed to vote.

While calling for population control, Ramdev had suggested on Sunday that the government should make a law that the third child of a couple would not be allowed to vote.

"There is no law preventing people from saying downright unconstitutional things, but why do Ramdev's ideas receive undue attention?," asked Owaisi on Twitter.

"That he can do a thing with his stomach or move about his legs shouldn't mean @narendramodi lose his right to vote just because he's the 3rd kid," added the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader.

He was apparently referring to the fact that Narendra Modi is the third of the six children born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Hiraben Modi.