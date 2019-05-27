Home Cities Hyderabad

Over 17,000 water tanker bookings pending in Hyderabad

Officials claim that there are several reasons for the delay; they, however, also assured that the situation would improve after June 5. 

Published: 27th May 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the ongoing summers — and scarcity of water, as a result — the demand for water tankers in the twin cities has reached a record high. As of now, nearly 17,000 to 18,000 bookings for payment tankers are pending at various divisions of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). 

In several parts of the city, residents are being forced to wait for at least four to five days to get their water tankers delivered. “The delay in tanker delivery is due to disturbance in the supply system. If the system is left undisturbed, the demand will not be as uncontrolled,” said officials of the HMWSSB, while speaking to  Express.

In areas like SR Nagar,  Borabanda, Erragadda, Moosapet and Asifnagar, where water scarcity is a major issue, residents are reeling under water crisis owing to the delay in water tankers delivery. Officials claim that there are several reasons for the delay; they, however, also assured that the situation would improve after June 5. 

READ HERE | With just 47 tap connections, Neknampur turns to private tankers

In the wake of heavy demand for water tankers, the HMWSSB said that the consumers, who have booked a water tanker on a particular day would not be allowed to book another tanker for the next three days — the move has increased panic among the residents. 

Cap on tankers supplied to housing colonies 
Only one payment tanker would be delivered per day to housing colonies with less than five blocks, as against the earlier limit of six tankers per day. For colonies with more than five blocks, an additional tanker would be provided. The water board runs 800 tankers on hire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water tankers Hyderabad water crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp