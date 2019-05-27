Over 17,000 water tanker bookings pending in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to the ongoing summers — and scarcity of water, as a result — the demand for water tankers in the twin cities has reached a record high. As of now, nearly 17,000 to 18,000 bookings for payment tankers are pending at various divisions of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

In several parts of the city, residents are being forced to wait for at least four to five days to get their water tankers delivered. “The delay in tanker delivery is due to disturbance in the supply system. If the system is left undisturbed, the demand will not be as uncontrolled,” said officials of the HMWSSB, while speaking to Express.

In areas like SR Nagar, Borabanda, Erragadda, Moosapet and Asifnagar, where water scarcity is a major issue, residents are reeling under water crisis owing to the delay in water tankers delivery. Officials claim that there are several reasons for the delay; they, however, also assured that the situation would improve after June 5.

In the wake of heavy demand for water tankers, the HMWSSB said that the consumers, who have booked a water tanker on a particular day would not be allowed to book another tanker for the next three days — the move has increased panic among the residents.

Cap on tankers supplied to housing colonies

Only one payment tanker would be delivered per day to housing colonies with less than five blocks, as against the earlier limit of six tankers per day. For colonies with more than five blocks, an additional tanker would be provided. The water board runs 800 tankers on hire.