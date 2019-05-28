Home Cities Hyderabad

136 kg ganja worth Rs 20.4 Lakh seized, three persons arrested

A ganja smuggling racket operated by a Uttar Pradesh-based gang was busted by the Secunderabad Railway Police here on Monday.

Published: 28th May 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A ganja smuggling racket operated by an Uttar Pradesh-based gang was busted by the Secunderabad Railway Police here on Monday.  Three members of the gang were arrested and ganja worth `20.40 lakh was seized from them. The arrested persons are  Ayush Gupta, Rajesh Kumar and Shaik Mujahid. Superintendent of Railway Police, Secunderabad, G Ashok Kumar said that the gang purchased ganja in Vizag and sold the same at a higher price in Delhi and surrounding areas. 

Based on a tip-off, police nabbed the trio while moving suspiciously in the railway station and found 12 bags in their possession. Upon inquiry, they were found to be smuggling ganja. Further inquiries revealed that the accused, all natives of Uttar Pradesh, were working for one Amit Mishra, who is said to be the kingpin and operates from Delhi. He has contacts with ganja suppliers in Vizag area.

As per Amit’s instructions, the trio went to Vizag a couple of days ago and met one Shiva. They collected ganja, packed them in trolley bags and backpacks and sprayed room fresheners on the packages. They reached Secunderabad in a train, which was delayed by more than two hours, due to which they missed their connecting train to Delhi. On a tip-off, police nabbed them and seized ganja weighing 136 kg packed in 68 small packets. 

ganja smuggling

