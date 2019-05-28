‘Apathy of families, society only worsens mental health of couples’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fathers and mothers are considered to be protectors of their families, as someone who can go to any extent to protect their children. But the recent trend of parents killing their own children to satisfy their egos is a disturbing phenomenon, say experts.

Not just nuclear families, the society at large is also contributing to this negative trend, they say. Dr Mamatha Raghuveer, from Tharuni, says the increasing selfishness among parents and insecurity among couples, the nature of taking revenge against their spouses and parents losing patience towards children quite easily—these are the characteristics which are being observed almost everywhere and is a cause for worry.

People who approach Bharosa Centre for counselling are also found with severe paranoia issues, are unwilling to listen, wait or compromise, and want instant results.“It is the collective failure of families and also society. Despite noticing issues, families stay away, citing them as minor. With expert intervention at initial stages, such incidents can be avoided,” she says.