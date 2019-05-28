Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Man arrested for calling off wedding after bride refuses to pay more dowry

A 32-year-old techie and his parents were arrested for calling off a wedding, allegedly after the bride’s family failed to pay them additional dowry that they had demanded at Malkajgiri. 

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 32-year-old techie and his parents were arrested for calling off a wedding, allegedly after the bride’s family failed to pay them additional dowry that they had demanded at Malkajgiri. Police said the accused were booked on charges of cheating and defaming the woman and her family members on Monday. The wedding was scheduled to happen on May 19, 2019. 

According to police, Nikhil Kumar and his parents had demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh from the bride’s family, in addition to the dowry that the family had already paid to the groom’s family. 

The bride’s father told police that he had agreed at the time of engagement to pay a dowry of five tolas of gold, Rs 5 lakh in cash and also to take care of the wedding expenses, following which the two families fixed the wedding for May 19. The bride’s family had even distributed invitation cards and had made several arrangements for the wedding.

